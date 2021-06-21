Meghan McCain Thinks Biden Is Doing “Grave Spiritual Harm” — Here’s Why

During the latest episode of Meghan McCain's Truth I mean The View, the co-host and conservative talking head decidedly took issue with President Joe Biden's pro-abortion stance. Specifically, McCain criticized Biden for being a Catholic and still supporting abortion in the U.S., calling it a stance that brought "grave spiritual harm" to the American people.
During a segment of the show, the View co-hosts discussed the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops Friday vote in favor of creating a "teaching document" that would reprimand pro-choice Catholic politicians by denying them Communion. In response, McCain — who seems to support the creation of this document — stated that, because Biden sides with pro-choice policies, he’d eventually have to “pay” spiritually.
“Everybody’s spiritual journey and relationship with God and their church is their own personal journey, and I don’t try to proselytize my spirituality on other people,” she said. “But if you are a devout Catholic as President Biden claims to be, abortion is a cardinal sin that can do deep spiritual harm to you.”
McCain then referenced Biden’s past support for the Hyde Amendment, which blocks federal funding for abortion services in the U.S., up until his run for the presidency in 2019. She said that Biden's abortion stance — which she proceeded to compare to murder — was a disconnect between the personal and the political.
“His official stance is that he is personally opposed to abortion, but doesn’t feel that he had the right to impose this view on the rest of the country,” she said. “It’s like saying ‘I’m personally opposed to murder, but if you want to murder a little bit, it’s fine because it’s not my problem.’ It doesn’t register with me. I don’t get it.”
In a thinly veiled and largely dramatic warning to POTUS, McCain ended her rant by noting that Biden was going to have to “talk to his creator when the time comes, as we all do, and reconcile his politics with his personal faith." And to this, co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded: "Okay."
It comes as no surprise that McCain is weaponizing religion against abortion rights. The conservative talk show host has a storied history as a pro-life advocate, often exercising that platform with right-wing buzzwords like “late-term” abortion — or just, straight up, "murder" — on The View. And in recent years, she's become a mouthpiece for the pro-life movement within mainstream media, voicing her disapproval after the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act didn't pass in the Senate.
And yes: President Biden is Catholic, and he did oppose abortion earlier in his career, but he has since stood in favor of abortion access and the pro-choice movement throughout the 2010s. He has worked to protect Roe v. Wade, and include abortion coverage in the Affordable Care Act. While his record isn't perfect, he seems to understand what McCain can't: that abortion access must be for everyone, regardless of what a Catholic church-created "teaching document" might state.