Supermodel (and now former reality TV star) Kendall Jenner dove into the Tom Ford archives to find a look for the two-part reunion special of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Jenner joined her sisters in a gold metallic skirt from the designer’s spring 2013 collection, paired with a white tank top and cross-chain necklaces.
The look — styled by Dani Michelle — was truly a blast from the past, unearthing the early-2010s obsession for ripped-looking styles and midi skirts, that the Kardashians themselves helped popularize. But cut-outs are once again on-trend this summer as people look for ways to shed their quarantine leisurewear for more daring outfits – from exposed cold shoulders to moon crescents slits and whale tails.
It’s no surprise then that the look is also blowing up on TikTok — where nostalgic trends and archive fashion reign — where people are both delighted and puzzled by Jenner’s outfit. One user said, “I love this skirt. I just don't get why it's paired with a white tank.” She continued, in a separate video: “I have one just like that from Zara that I bought for $5.” Other commenters were pleased with the high-low combo, saying they “love extra pieces being toned down with basics.”
Users on the app were also pointing out that the skirt — and matching top! — is available on 1st Dibs, a luxury resale e-commerce site, for a casual $10,653.79. You’re welcome to make a bid now if you happen to be a size 4 and have a high credit limit.