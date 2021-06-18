But this is Elite after all and Armando’s corpse will not stay hidden forever. Now that Ari is awake and responsive, it is possible she will tell the police Armando is the one who attacked her. While such an admission will clear Samuel and Guzmán’s names, it will also lead to a city-wide search for Armando. There’s also the possibility that an errant wave will push Armando’s corpse to the surface, revealing his murder to the world (it’s not like he accidentally wound up bound in a lake with a weight fastened to his body). Either way, it is likely this development will draw Guzmán back to his hometown and the endless mayhem of Las Encinas. Unlike last season — which saw the much publicized farewells of multiple cast members, including Danna Paola — Guzmán’s portrayer, Miguel Bernardeau, isn’t going anywhere.

