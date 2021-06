Cruel Summer’s Grooming Storyline Shows The Pitfalls Of Its Predecessors — Yes, Even A Teacher

Even after the big reveal in episode 8, in which we find out that Kate wasn’t kidnapped by Martin and went to his house willingly, there isn’t any sense that the teenager should have to shoulder any blame for what happened to her — this was just the devastating culmination of Martin’s effort to be the only adult that she trusted . The show’s penultimate episode, which depicts their interactions during her kidnapping, doesn’t try to drum up any sort of sexual tension or even show their first kiss: The scenes skip from a platonic first evening when Kate sleeps on a couch to one month later, where a brief, casual kiss between them signals that their relationship has turned sexual. From there, they sleep in the same bed, but there’s no sexual interactions or anything overly intimate — it’s all implied, and it’s enough. This deliberate choice keeps viewers from mistaking this abuse as “cute” or “hot.” Even with so much of the grooming warning signs woven into the show itself, at the end of each episode, Freeform plainly offers a PSA with RAINN’s sexual assault hotline, and like the A Teacher cast, Lee and Holt have said that they hope their portrayal of these characters is responsible and accurate enough to "stop the stigma around this conversation."