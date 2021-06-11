Cruel Summer‘s Most Upsetting Scene Was “Very, Very Difficult” For The Cast To Get Through

"Now that people witness this and the way that we executed it, I'm hoping what happens is that they're more aware of this situation, whether you're in it, whether you're a witness of it, and to speak up about it," Holt said. "I think subconsciously, it messes with people's brains when you're like, 'Wait, should I be rooting for this relationship?' Lee continues. "No! It should never be okay. You should never be questioning that. I just think it's time that TV and film reflect what's real and the way we should be viewing these types of relationships."