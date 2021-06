Inside The Most Complex, Heartbreaking Episode Of Cruel Summer Yet

But with one episode left, all eyes are on the question of whether Jeanette saw Kate , which seems to have been answered in episode 9. However, the showrunner teased that there is still more to that mystery. While fans are sure to get more answers from the finale, Napolitano asks that we also look for something else. "What's important about episode 10 is that there is a little bit of joy — true joy that you can enjoy — that's sprinkled throughout the season and is missing from episode 9. We tried to honor that part of our show in the finale."