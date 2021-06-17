PANGAIA Launched Activewear & It Comes With An ‘80-Inspired Campaign

For the new line, the brand also incorporated new materials and treatments, designed for activewear needs: Roica V550, a stretch yarn which can be degraded by microorganisms over the course of five years, and PPRMNT™, a biobased durable odor control finish and antimicrobial treatment made from the peppermint plant. This line also uses bioWick, a biocarbon and wicking treatment — aka, what allows the fabric to absorb the sweat off your skin — made from microalgae.