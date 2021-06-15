Apparently, Megyn Kelly Supports Making Private Schools “Great Again”

As for the Karens at the Spence School, Baron wrote, “Spence needs to do better than this and I believe that the family of every student in that class is owed an apology from the school. Racism is racism.” She also added that she hopes the school will one day be “great again,” in a message echoing that of the former president. Of course, much in the same way that references to a once-great America conveniently ignored how the glories of the past were only accessible to the elite few, it's hard to see how a school that costs $57,385 per year to attend was ever great for anyone but the very rich.