Megyn Kelly’s Tweets Make One Thing Clear: She’s For Trump

Following a disheartening display of mental gymnastics, the former Fox News anchor took to Twitter to show her admiration for Trump, noting that he actually prepared for the debate and alleging that he did well (yes, really). Over the course of the night, Kelly cosplayed as a partisan political analyst in a series of spit-fire tweets that were actually just a MAGA love letter. In her initial take, she insulted Biden’s complexion (important!). Then, she made a drinking game out of the presidential debate as she watched the spectacle with her children who were apparently also tickled by Trump’s strange insults . And finally, Kelly went on to most focus on the rebuttal insults Biden served when he could no longer stay above the fray after constantly being interrupted by Trump.