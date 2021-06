Is It Just Me Or Does Everyone Have A Cold Right Now?

Amid a major, unprecedented health crisis , two things many of us didn’t worry about last year were getting the flu and the common cold — and we didn’t really have to. We were hand-sanitizing and masking up more than ever, and for the first time, many people who felt even the tiniest bit sick actually stayed home — they often didn't even have to cancel their plans, since they didn't have them to begin with. Anecdotally, it seemed like no one had a cold or the flu, and statistically, it was proven: In January, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that it only recorded 1,316 cases of the flu between September 2020 and January 2021, compared to nearly 130,000 confirmed cases during the same period the previous year. Now, as we start to shed our masks and return to crowded spaces, are colds coming back?