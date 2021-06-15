Even If You Had Asymptomatic COVID, You Might Feel Symptoms Months Later

“I thought she was better, but in August, her symptoms came back with new shortness of breath,” said Wallace. “I remember because it was her birthday; she was having trouble breathing, and it was incredibly alarming.” Still, moderate daily activities like walking up stairs leave Molly out of breath and she suffers from severe fatigue after the school day. And finding help hasn’t been easy. “It’s not that people haven’t offered help. It’s that in the beginning, there was really no help to offer,” Wallace said. “And it’s still maddening, the difficulty getting care for people with long COVID.”