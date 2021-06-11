Love, Victor‘s Season 2 Soundtrack Includes 8 Original Songs

Spoilers are ahead. Hulu's Love, Victor returned for a second season on June 11 — making this second time the series dropped during Pride Month. Love, Victor follows Victor Salazar (Michael Cimino) as he navigates being gay while being from a strict Latinx, Catholic family. And just like season 1's did, the soundtrack for season 2 of Love, Victor is focused on uplifting the LGBTQ+ community.
Not all shows talk the talk and walk the walk when it comes to queer representation, but Love, Victor has really strived to make a difference both on and off screen, all the way down to the artists included on the soundtrack. In addition to well-known hits from Sam Smith and Tyler Glenn, season 2 includes eight original sings were co-written and co-produced by gay singer/songwriter Leland, who worked with a variety of queer artists for the series.
“The Love, Victor season 2 soundtrack gave me the wonderful opportunity to work with artists, songwriters, and producers within the LGBTQIA+ community and create a body of work that gives fans an even deeper connection with the show," Leland said in a statement given to R29. "I'm so happy Victor's story continues to be told while simultaneously giving artists a platform — whether they are established or up-and-coming."
Here are the singers you should know from season 2.