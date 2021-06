Love, Victor‘s Season 2 Soundtrack Includes 8 Original Songs

Not all shows talk the talk and walk the walk when it comes to queer representation, but Love, Victor has really strived to make a difference both on and off screen, all the way down to the artists included on the soundtrack. In addition to well-known hits from Sam Smith and Tyler Glenn, season 2 includes eight original sings were co-written and co-produced by gay singer/songwriter Leland , who worked with a variety of queer artists for the series.