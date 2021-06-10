Second Wind Launched A Travel Pack Featuring The Disposable Version Of Its Cult Face Mask

As mask mandates and coronavirus restrictions continue to ease, Second Wind is launching a new product, a Jet Set Travel Pack, made for on-the-go travelers looking to be safe while venturing out post-vaccination.
Retailing for $60, the bundle includes a three-pack of disposable masks — made from five-layer KN95 material — in the brand's signature oat, sand, and black colors, as well as a TSA-friendly toiletry bag, a 7mm silver mask chain, and a pocket-size sanitizer created in collaboration with Noshinku. Ten percent of proceeds from the bundle will go to Give India, the country’s largest donation platform that has raised over $60 million toward COVID-relief efforts.
"My mission has always been to inspire people to feel strong and confident during this new normal,” Karen Perez told Refinery29 via email. “I launched Second Wind during a time of uncertainty, so everyone can feel comfortable even when the world doesn't.”
Perez is no stranger to adapting to changing times. Last year, when the pandemic hit, she turned from fashion styling to design with her popular face mask line Second Wind, a collection of stylish cloth masks famous for its chain mask accessories and coveted by the likes of Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jennifer Lopez.
Over the past year, Perez’s Second Wind has grown a cult following on Instagram, where the cloth face masks went viral last summer, thanks to their stylish chain and custom fit. Since then, the New Jersey-born Latina designer has also launched hats and kid-friendly face masks.
