People Are Buying & Selling Fake Vaccine Cards. Is It Working?

But nevertheless, fake vaccine cards are out there — and they are yet another hurdle that law enforcement agencies will have to tackle as the country tries to reach herd immunity through mass vaccinations. It should be noted that vaccine cards were never intended to be the official way to prove vaccination status in the long term. But the fact that plain white cards are easily replicated is proving to be a bit of a challenge. Instead, according to the Federal Trade Commission , government agencies, colleges, and other organizations can create their own digital verification process. This can include apps and passports that will connect to legitimate state immunization databases, hopefully making counterfeit vaccination cards eventually obsolete.