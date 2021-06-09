A Kardashian Reunion Promises The Drama Won’t End With This Week’s Finale

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians series finale may be imminent, but in true Kardashian-Jenner style, the dynamic family has much more drama up their sleeves.
Following the June 11 episode, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Khloé, Kendall, and Scott Disick will reunite for a two-part KUWTK special hosted by Bravo's Andy Cohen. “For the first time ever, I’m grilling the Kardashian-Jenners,” Cohen tells the audience in the reunion's new trailer. The special promises to cover pretty much every hot button issue that we've followed for the last 20 seasons of their reality show — from Kris' relationship with Caitlyn Jenner to Kourtney and Disick’s very public ups and downs.
The clip teases many of these hard topics one by one. First, the most glaring: Why is the show coming to an end? “We’re all feeling a little bit overwhelmed," Kris replies. "We’ve done it for so long.”
Kim admits that she owes someone an apology (Kris Humphries, maybe?) and then gasps when her older sister reveals that her relationship might have turned out differently if she and Disick hadn’t shared so much of it on television. However, Kourtney reiterates that her ex's substance abuse "was the dealbreaker." Disick agrees: “I was pretty irresponsible.” It also seems we'll get a sense of what Disick thinks about Kourtney’s new relationship with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.
Then Cohen talks to Khloé about her relationship with Tristan Thompson, as well as his infidelity: “When Tristan first cheated on you, how did you know it would be done again?”
It seems like everyone, one way or another, will be in the hot seat (even Kylie and her lip fillers) — and we'll certainly be keeping up.
Part one of the KUWTK reunion special will air on June 17 at 8 p.m. ET on E!