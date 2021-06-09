A Kardashian Reunion Promises The Drama Won’t End With This Week’s Finale

Following the June 11 episode, Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Khloé, Kendall, and Scott Disick will reunite for a two-part KUWTK special hosted by Bravo's Andy Cohen. “For the first time ever, I’m grilling the Kardashian-Jenners,” Cohen tells the audience in the reunion's new trailer. The special promises to cover pretty much every hot button issue that we've followed for the last 20 seasons of their reality show — from Kris' relationship with Caitlyn Jenner to Kourtney and Disick’s very public ups and downs.