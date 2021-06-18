Brooks' favorite shot in "96,000" is the underwater sequence, which was filmed in the final hour on the final day of the Highbridge shoot. "You see this choreographed number underneath and you pop up and we go to this magnificent crane shot of everyone dancing in those shallow pool," Brooks says. "It’s just got so much energy and the sun is just sparkling." (To get the lighting just right, she says they had to switch the direction of the crane in the days leading up to filming.)