In The Heights Is Full Of Broadway & Pop Culture Easter Eggs

The film's screenwriter Quiara Alegría Hudes, who also wrote the book for In The Heights, agreed that the decision to nix the Trump lyric was simple. "When that lyric was written, it was in a teasing way because of what Donald Trump represented in that time," she told Variety. She says it "got to a point where teasing didn’t quite cover it. There was so much harm and damage done to the communities that we were trying to uplift in this movie. In the spirit of the movie, his name doesn’t have a place in a teasing way."