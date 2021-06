Riley Keough’s Latest Look Proves You Can Wear Pajamas To Work

Throughout the pandemic, pajamas and athleisure have been the go-to styles for people prioritizing comfort in the midst of uncertainty, with nightgowns sweatsuits, and nap dresses taking off as trends. Designers, too, have looked at indoor wear for inspiration , showing pieces in sweatsuit fabrics, flowy silhouettes, and all-around fuzziness. As such, Keough's silhouette is a dream for anyone who’s worked from home for the last 15 months and can't bear the thought of sitting through a 9-to-5 workday wearing constricting clothing or, worse, a full suit.