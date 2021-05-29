Panic is littered with moments that nod to Natalie’s riveting chaos as the ruler of her peers’ fates. At the beginning of the series, Natalie makes a pact with Heather to play the game together. Then Natalie locks Heather in a tunnel during a break-in challenge, nearly ensuring her “friend’s” Panic elimination. In a later challenge, Natalie thoroughly bad mouths Heather on camera, criticizing her work ethic and chances of winning the game. Considering the fact that Natalie is a judge, she is the one who ensures Heather sees the video in “Returns.” Still, later in the episode, Heather is allowed back in the game by the judges (aka Natalie!). Penultimate episode “Cages” confirms Natalie’s judge status by showing viewers her creepy Panic-style burn book. “If you get through this one, Heather, you’re headed to Joust,” she mumbles to herself.

