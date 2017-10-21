This Riverdale Actress Revealed Her Struggle With An Eating Disorder

In a heartfelt post shared on Instagram, Riverdale's Camila Mendes opened up about eating disorders. Specifically, she disclosed what it was like watching her older sister struggle with the mental disorder, as well as deal with her symptoms.
"I can say from experience that eating disorders are serious mental illnesses," Mendes wrote. "Growing up, I watched my big sister suffer from one for many years, and I've experienced periods of my life when I've suffered symptoms as well."
Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge in the CW series loosely based on the Archie comics, shared her story for a good cause. She's partnered with Project HEAL, a nonprofit organization that provides grant funding for those unable to afford treatment for an eating disorder. The organization was founded by two 15-year-old girls, Liana Rosenman and Kristina Saffran, in 2008.
“I’m joining Project HEAL to help break the stigma associated with eating disorders,” Mendes also stated. Mendes will auction off a day on the set of Riverdale during the organization’s upcoming gala. Proceeds will be awarded to Project Heal. "Please, please, please join me in supporting this incredible organization," she continued.
This wasn’t the only major reveal Mendes shared with fans this month. In a recent interview with Teen Vogue, she also opened up about another personal time in her past. Like her breakout character on the hit series, she’s also been the target of slut-shaming. “[At] the end of the day, my sexuality, my friend's sexuality, was none of their business, and not theirs to judge," Mendes told Teen Vogue.
If you are struggling with an eating disorder and are in need of support, please call the National Eating Disorders Association Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. For a 24-hour crisis line, text “NEDA” to 741741.
