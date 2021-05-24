Psst, Our Place Is Giving Away FREE Mugs With Any Always Pan Purchase

Everyone, look alive! We just got word of a new top-secret gift included with the purchase of the bestselling Always Pan. From now until May 26 at midnight, you can get your paws on the internet's most coveted cookware while also scoring a secret and never-before-seen four-piece mug set for FREE. Just follow this specific link, add a pan to your cart, and you’ll unlock the secret treasure at checkout. No promo code necessary, folks. If you're already familiar with the eco-chic cookware label, then it goes without saying that these aren't your average coffee cups. Our Place's new secret drinkware line is crafted from a blend of recycled and virgin porcelain, hand speckled in matching Always Pan colorways, and ready to safely contain your favorite hot beverages — or, to just look dashing as a pen holder on your WFH desk.
The Always Pan is no stranger to R29 readers, nor for those of us on the Shopping team — in fact, it’s a fan favorite all around. This luxe piece of cookware has survived back-to-back servings of my amateur home cooking all the while looking dazzling atop my small NYC apartment stove. So, if you've been riding the cookware craze wave, make Our Place's number one wonder pot a strong contender. A single pan replaces everything from a steamer to a strainer, a sauté pan, a saucepan, a saucier (rounded saucepan), a skillet, a frying pan, a non-stick pan, AND a spoon rest. Essentially, all clunky cookware sets beware. Pop on over to the site and cop your new go-to kitchen favorite (that you were probably thinking of buying anyway) while adding some fresh new (free!) mugs to your cupboard mix.
