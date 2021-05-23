A Running List Of Memorial Day Furniture Sales You Can Shop NOW

Hey there, deal hunters — we see you, we feel you, and we know you've got your cyber carts at the ready for when all the best Memorial Day sales hit. Although the ultimate occasion to (unofficially) start summer is still ten days away, boatloads of enticing markdowns are already heating up on home decor and furniture.
From the little WFH delights that'll enhance your office space to bigger-ticket buys like the internet's most covetable mattresses, there's a whole slew of early deals to be had. Think Anthropologie for trinkets, bedding, and other fabulous finds, Saatva and Avocado for all things slumber, Dyson to upgrade your appliance game, and so much more for less. In addition to rounding up the top premature promotions ahead, we'll continue to keep a running list of the best Memorial Day furniture sales as they drop. Until then, happy summer and happy saving.
