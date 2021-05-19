Sarah Drew Wants To Make One Thing Clear: Cruel Summer‘s Cindy Turner Is No Villain

The big reveal that Cindy left the family to pursue her own dreams, as well as to leave behind the horrors of the Kate Wallis case, is sure to split viewers down the middle. That's exactly what Drew is hoping for. "People are going to have so many different opinions about the choices she made. There are a lot of people that would say, 'Sure, you had a dream but then you made a different decision and now you have to stick with it. You're abandoning your responsibility by going after that thing.' Then other people would say, 'What kind of example are you leaving for your child if you're showing her that she has to diminish herself in order to be a martyr for her family?' You can be on both sides of this coin. You can be mad at her and you can also feel for her."

