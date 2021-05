Last week, while boarding a plane in Colorado Springs, Dr. Jill Biden was photographed with a brown Valentino bag. As pointed out by CNN White House Correspondent Kate Bennett , the Garavani Rockstud tote featured hand-painted drawings of the First Lady’s First Dogs, Major and Champ. The addition of the two German Shepherds, who marked the return of White House pets after a four-year hiatus, made the already chic accessory tenfold more covetable, not to mention personal. The leather bag also showcased Dr. Biden’s initials in white letters.