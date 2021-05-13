Kat Dennings’ Three-Stone Engagement Ring Is A Stunner

Love is in the air. In the last 10 days alone, three celebrities have announced their engagements, starting with Tallulah Willis last Tuesday, followed by Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe this week. But the engagement streak isn’t over yet: Wandavision actress Kat Dennings, too, is heading down the aisle.
On Thursday, Dennings posted a slideshow on her Instagram with the lead image showing her and musician Andrew Wilkes-Krier holding hands. A three-stone diamond ring gleamed on her ring finger. The caption read, “Don’t mind if I do.” Also included in the slideshow was a photo of the couple kissing and another of Dennings showing off her new piece of jewelry. Wilkes-Krier posted the same slideshow to his own Instagram account, with an engagement ring emoji for a caption.
According to Mike Fried, the CEO of diamond consulting firm The Diamond Pro, Denning’s three-stone ring includes a center emerald-cut diamond that he estimates to be around 4 carats, as well as two trapezoid side stones that help showcase the center stone. “While many celebrity rings we've seen in 2021 are solitaires or halos,” says Fried, “[Wilkes-Krier] opted for a personal touch by designing it with side stones.”
Though correct about solitaire-style rings spiking this year — Willis, Williams, and Bristowe all received solitaire engagement rings — three-stone rings are far from unheard of. The Duchess of Sussex wears one, composed of two diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection and one from a trip that she and Prince Harry took to Botswana. And if we had to pick anyone to wear twin diamonds with, Meghan Markle would be at the top of the list.