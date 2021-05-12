This Porsha Williams News Hints That Her RHOA Drama Is Far From Over

The thirteenth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may be over, but fans are already ravenous for a new installment of the Bravo staple thanks to some off-camera salaciousness provided by one Porsha Williams. But before we even get to a new season of RHOA, fans might actually be getting a triple dose of Williams in a new, perfectly timed limited series about her dynamic (and controversial) personal life.
RHOA’s three-part reunion wrapped on Sunday May 9, closing the door on what many longtime viewers considered one of the more boring seasons of the popular show despite its many dramatic moments. But the fan favorite series is on track to redeem itself with the news that Williams will be getting her own television special.
"The series was greenlit several months ago and is set to begin production over the summer," a source told with PEOPLE. "The special will focus on Porsha's life and her family."
Another source close to production confirmed to Refinery29 that the project is in fact happening, and given the latest drama swirling around the Atlanta Housewife, the series is right on time. People who have been following Williams on the show know that she's spent the last few seasons working out her relationship with Dennis McKinley, a food entrepreneur (and millionaire) with whom she shares custody of their daughter Pilar Jhena. The romance didn't exactly pan out, ultimately ending because of infidelity and other issues, but the pair has since moved towards peaceful co-parenting.
On Mother's Day, Williams broke the internet with a single Instagram post that showed her posing with her ex-fiancé and Simon Guobadia, another millionaire that RHOA fans may recognize from the most recent season; the hospitality entrepreneur was introduced as the husband of new friend-of-the-show Falynn Guobadia. (The couple broke up in January 2021 after two years of marriage.) Speculation ran wild on social media about what exactly the photo could mean, and Williams followed it up with a shocking reveal about her current relationship status: she's actually engaged to Simon after one (1!) month of dating.
"For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them," Williams caption a selfie with Simon showing off her engagement ring. "Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives."
(Falynn has kept noticeably quiet on the scandal aside from a public statement thanking fans for their support. “I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” she said in an official statement. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”)
Responses to the development in Williams' personal life have run the gamut online, with some people expressing dismay over the fact that she's dating her former friend's ex-husband to and others sharing their joy over the new blessing. Mixed reactions be damned, it's Williams who'll get the last laugh because she knows that everyone (and I mean everyone) will be tuning in to watch her Bravo special. And if the network plans on getting the rest of the Atlanta Housewives together to film for the next season anytime soon, there's no way that people won't be locked in. We already have our storyline!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta — the gift that just keeps on giving.