Every Song In Halston — From Studio 54 Disco To Those Liza Covers

Spoilers are ahead. When your lavish Netflix series is produced by Ryan Murphy and set in the days of Studio 54 and peak Liza Minnelli, an pitch perfect soundtrack is to be expected. Lucky for all of us, Halston delivers musically. All of the songs you hear on Halston are of their era as we travel from the '60s to the '80s, reinventing fashion and style along the way.
Unfortunately, while Ewan McGregor has famous singing chops of his own — shout out to Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, and Down With Love — he's not the one putting on original performances in Halston. Broadway performer Krysta Rodriguez steals the show as Minnelli, with numbers like "Say Liza (Liza With A Z)."
What's actually kind of fun about the Halston soundtrack is that while many of the artists are beloved artists in their own right, like Dusty Springfield, David Bowie, and Tears for Fears, the tracks that were chosen to accompany the episode are not necessarily their biggest hits or most recognizable tunes. Halston dares to make music snobs everywhere happy by including a few B-Sides. And yes, there is an official Halston soundtrack and score too, in case you're really into the instrumental tracks throughout the limited series.
Without further ado, here are the many songs you hear throughout the ups and downs and many decades on Halston.