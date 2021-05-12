The Top 5 Nail Polish Trends Of Summer 2021 Are Right Here

If your style choices lean neutral — white, cream, black, denim — you may feel compelled to infuse some summer brights into your accessories. Whether it's a pink linen button-up thrown over a white tee, or a baby-blue purse that you wear on repeat when the temperature peaks 70, the saturated tones imbue optimism and happiness.
The easiest, and most affordable, way to infuse a brighter color palette into your look is with a vivid manicure/pedicure. Whether you're heading into the salon or going DIY, it's all about bubblegum, tangerine, and coral tones — the brighter, the better. For proof, and a preview of the exact shades that will be trending this season, scroll through to see the summer launches from some of our favorite nail labels. Shop your favorite bottle and make it your summer signature.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.