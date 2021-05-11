If there's one thing quarantine has shown us, it's that at-home bang trims, root touch-ups, and DIY blowouts aren't as daunting as they seemed in those blissful pre-COVID days. And, now that you're a total hair pro, it only makes sense to keep the new at-home grooming going even if you're fully vaccinated. An easy and affordable way to do that is by stocking up on the essentials during Ulta Beauty's most hair-raising sale of the year, the Gorgeous Hair Event.
For the uninitiated, the sale is similar to the iconic 21 Days Of Beauty promo — instead, this time around the deal spotlight is shining on your locks. From now through May 29, you can expect half-off daily deals on hair tools, intensive treatments, styling products, and much more. Each promo only lasts for 24 hours, so shop quickly and confidently! To assist, we've corralled every major hair deal happening this month ahead.
