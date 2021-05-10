The Asian-American Activism You Won’t See On Instagram

Representation is a topical, individual goal. It calls for marginalized people to be spokespeople for systems that harm communities without changing how the film industry, politics, or businesses themselves reproduce inequity. “When a celebrity pushes for representation, it's all about the visual and not about the power,” says Vivian Chang, the Civic Engagement Manager for Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance (APALA), the first and only national labor organization of Asian American and Pacific Islander workers. Because representation is so ineffective as a solution to racism, community organizers like Kuo deliberately disengage from conversations about representation in order to focus on structural problems. “People I care about are going to get deported, people I care about don't have access to healthcare, sex workers are being discriminated against,” they say in response to why they might not care about who gets cast in what movie and why.