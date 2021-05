Seth Rogen Won’t Be Working With James Franco In The Foreseeable Future After Sexual Assault Allegations

Better late than never when it comes to this kind of personal responsibility, but Rogen's past behavior is hard to forget, especially when some of it was particular harmful towards Franco's alleged victims . In his 2014 Saturday Night Live opening monologue, he famously joked about Franco's alleged sexual misconduct with a teenager onstage (a moment that he does now regret) — that moment doesn't just go away, even with an apology. Nonetheless, Rogen's change of heart and contrition is important, and his choice to not work with an alleged abuser is one small step forward for making spaces that much safer for women.