Listening to Erin talk about being a "bad mother," you can't help but draw a line between the other struggling mothers in town, Mare and Dawn. Both feel, just as Erin did, that they didn't do enough for their children, but Mare has been given a second chance. She can't bring her son back, but she can help protect Erin's son. She can find justice for the murdered girl. She can also help bring back Katie, who for too long she assumed was a lost cause.