What’s Tucker Carlson Mad About Now? Kamala & Doug’s Masked Kiss

"Just today, Kamala Harris and her husband made a point of kissing each other in front of photographers while wearing masks. They did that despite the fact that they are married, that they live together, that they were standing outside at the time, and despite the fact that both have been vaccinated," Carson said on Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight on Wednesday. "Now a number of crude jokes come to mind but for once we are going to pass on that. What exactly are we watching here? We are watching the crudest kind of propaganda designed by the cynical for the benefit of a population they consider stupid and weak and malleable."