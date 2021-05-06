In 2018, A Quiet Place introduced audiences to a frightening post-apocalyptic world in which silence was humanity’s only savior. Almost three years (and several delays) later, we’re finally going to find out how the world was thrust into a state of perpetual fear thanks to the highly-anticipated sequel.
A Quiet Place Part II picks up where the first film left off: newly-widowed Evelyn Abbott (Emily Blunt) tries to lead her three young children to safety after her husband Lee (John Krasinski) sacrificed himself to help them escape. Now armed with a bit more knowledge about the predators hunting them down — part one revealed that the terrifying alien creatures are physically affected by the screeching sounds of feedback — the Abbotts leave their home in search of new shelter. What’s awaiting them beyond their sound-proofed home is pure chaos, fueled by the survivors' growing fear of the mysterious creatures lurking in the dark. The Abbotts happen upon two men (played by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou) who have just barely survived the predators' attacks, and they are forced to come together to gather whoever might still be alive after all this time.
Part two also offers a glimpse into the events that may have led to the monster apocalypse; in the final trailer for the science fiction film, Lee (Krasinski) makes an appearance in a flashback. We see him taking in a particularly disturbing news report with concern during a routine grocery trip.
"What the hell happened?" he asks.
"Some bomb, I think," answers the grocery clerk. We know now that he was very wrong. Thankfully, we're that much closer to finding out exactly what these creatures are and where they came from.
That mystery was supposed to be solved more than a year ago, when A Quiet Place Part II was first scheduled to be released in March 2020. Of course, that was right around the time that Hollywood essentially shut down at the start of the global coronavirus pandemic, so Paramount Pictures pushed the release date three different times to make sure it could be shared in theaters when the world was somewhat safer.
“One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together,” Krasinski wrote in a statement shared to his Instagram after the first delay was announced. “Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s not going on around us now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we all are for you to see this movie, I’m going to wait to release the film until we can all see it together. So here’s to our group movie date. See you soon!”
Krasinski got his wish — A Quiet Place Part II will be released to the public on May 28, first in theaters and then exclusively available for streaming on Paramount+.