In the teaser, Murphy’s character tells Evelyn: “You really have no idea, do you?” when she reminds him that there are people who deserve to be saved, even in this messed up world. He may be referring to the reason these monsters are here in the first place. Could something humans have done be the reason why the sound hunters are on Earth? He may also be alluding to the fact that since this chaos occurred, people have turned on one another and aren’t particularly worthy of salvation.