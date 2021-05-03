The CIA Is One Step Away From Using “Hot Girl Summer” As A Recruitment Tactic

Silly me I thought the CIA was evil because of their 70 years of war crimes, assassinating heads of state, torture, and crushing people’s movements around the globe, and it turns out the real problem was a woke pamphlet https://t.co/MYcNFLjd5s— Tom Morello (@tmorello) May 3, 2021
Actual quotes from this new CIA recruitment ad:— Aisha Ahmad (@aishaismad) May 2, 2021
"I am a woman of color"
"I am a cisgender millennial"
"I have been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder"
"I am intersectional"
I think it's safe to say the contemporary American left has failed.pic.twitter.com/ruUzWSeIur
the CIA cynically uses the language of democracy, resistance, education, anti extractivism & dozens of other lefty concepts too it doesn’t mean they’re all tainted & need to be abandoned. Indeed, co-opting otherwise useful political currents to push empire is kind of their thing! https://t.co/KkVgblsHaW— Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) May 3, 2021