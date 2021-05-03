Jabbed and jonesing to gtfo? Tracee Ellis Ross’ most recent Instagram post will have you looking at your neglected suitcases through misty eyes. This weekend, the black-ish star uploaded three posts featuring herself on the kind of beach vacation we’ve been dreaming about for the last year. Think: reading the new Bridgerton installment on a striped towel, hanging your salt-stained bikini in the shower after a long day, and waking up to the sound of waves crashing on the beach. Disclaimer: If you’re trying to avoid spending money on a plane ticket, DO NOT KEEP READING.