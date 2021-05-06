How do your creative work and advocacy work tie into each other?

I started out wanting to be a writer, so I went to school for journalism and that was my path. But the root of my desire [to do] journalism has always been to tell the truth and bring about some sort of justice in the world. I have a really tough time sometimes since there's the idea of journalistic objectivity where you're not supposed to be a part of the story or report on things that matter to you. But then, at the same time, I've seen models where it's worked out. I have been finding myself trying to navigate both worlds in my own way, and not necessarily trying to follow a script. But I think that doing this work and meeting different people and making different connections has shown me that it is possible to live outside the bounds.