Bianco first met Warner through his ex-fiancée, Dita Von Teese , in 2005, and two years after their 2007 divorce, he lured Bianco to the United States under the pretense that she would appear in a music video for his song “I Want to Kill You Like They Do in the Movies” and a horror film based on the works of Lewis Carroll called Phantasmagoria, which was never made. Bianco claims that when she arrived, there was no crew for the music video and she was expected to stay at his home instead of the hotel that was promised. The "fraud," Bianco alleges, however, truly occurred when he had her draft an agreement that she would star in his film. “By inserting himself in Ms. Bianco’s visa process," the complaint reads, "Mr. Warner was able to control Ms. Bianco by threatening to withdraw support if she displeased him.”