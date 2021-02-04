Marilyn Manson’s Ex-Wife Dita Von Teese Responds To Abuse Allegations

Dita Von Teese, another of Marilyn Manson's exes, has responded to the domestic violence allegations leveled against him by Evan Rachel Wood and at least four other women.
Von Teese and Manson first started dating in 2001 and got married in 2005, but she filed for divorce a year later.
On February 3, Von Teese shared a statement on Instagram that she has been “processing" the news about Manson. “Please know that the details made public do not match my personal experience during our 7 years together as a couple. Had they, I would not have married him,” she wrote.
Von Teese said she ultimately left Manson because of “infidelity and drug abuse.” In her statement, she didn't expressly throw her support behind neither her ex-husband nor the women who made the allegations, instead plainly writing: “Abuse of any kind has no place in any relationship. I urge those of you who have incurred abuse to take steps to heal and the strength to fully realize yourself. This is my sole statement on this matter.”
Rose McGowan, who dated and was briefly engaged to Manson from 1997 to 2001, also responded to the claims and voiced her stance. On Twitter, the actress and activist posted a video explaining that while her relationship with Manson was “not like that” of those women who accused him of abuse, “that has no bearing on whether he was like that with others before or after." "It takes time to come forward," she said in support of the women, "and again, I am proud."
McGowan, who was one of the women who first came forward against Harvey Weinstein, continued by saying that she stands "with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward,” and is “profoundly sad today and disgusted.”
Following Wood's allegations on February 1, Manson responded via a statement on his own Instagram account, calling his relationships "entirely consensual."
"Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality," he wrote. "My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how — and why — others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth."
If you are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or TTY 1-800-787-3224 for confidential support.