Still, the actress' history as a survivor hasn't taken away her appreciation for Thrones. “I don’t have any regrets about any of the scenes that I did. I feel very comfortable with what I did, and I was treated with respect the entire time,” Bianco continued during GoT's New York event. “But I do worry about young actresses who come into this business and may be coming in with their own baggage and not necessarily dealing with the scenes in the healthiest way for their mental health.”