There Are Some Dramatic Updates To The Saga Of Lady Gaga’s Stolen Dogs

The police have since identified James Jackson, Jaylin White, and Lafayette Whaley as the three men who approached Fischer that day in February, and they have been charged with armed robbery and attempted murder. (Jackson, believed to have been the person who fired his gun at Fische, is also facing additional charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and being a felon with a concealed firearm in a vehicle.) The LAPD has also named Jaylin’s father Harold White as an accessory to attempted murder, and McBride faces those same charges because an investigation revealed that McBride is involved in a relationship with Harold. So her “random” happening upon the dogs in an alley? Yeah, probably not so random at all.