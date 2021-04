A Reporter Almost Ruined Daniel Kaluuya’s Big Oscar Moment With Casual Racism

It’s a tough moment to watch because it never should have happened, but also because many Black people have been there before. (Who among us hasn’t been confused with the other Black girl in your office because you both had “braids” that one time, even though yours were actually knotless box braids, and hers were tiny Senegalese twists?) Kaaluya’s response to the microaggression was even more relatable, seeing him briefly react to the clear error, giving her a chance to restate her question, and then being generous enough to provide an eloquent answer anyway. When someone had played him on the most important night of his career, he still had to be the bigger, more gracious person. (The journalist later claimed on Twitter that she "didn't" confuse the two, and is "sorry if it seemed that way.")