Maria Bakalova’s “French Moonlight” Manicure Is Pure Oscars Elegance

Best Supporting Actress nominee Maria Bakalova showed up to tonight's Oscars red carpet as the picture of elegance, with no barn in sight. The Borat Subsequent Moviefilm star wore a white, crystal-encrusted Louis Vuitton gown, which her manicurist, Betina Goldstein, drew inspiration from when designing her debut Academy Awards manicure: a custom look she calls "French Moonlight."
The design is similar to a French manicure in that the base of the nail is bare with a stripe across the tip. However, instead of using a traditional white polish, Goldstein used a silver-glitter tone for the tip, which she also popped at the cuticle of each nail, creating a half-moon shape. "I called it the 'French Moonlight' since it's the French tip and the moon of the nail," Goldstein explains, adding that the inspiration came from Bakalova's vision. "[Maria] wanted something romantic, yet young, since she is only 24, so I came up with this design."
While the manicure is all elegance and glamour, Goldstein tells us that she winged it with the polishes, using designer Chanel Ballerina for the glossy pink-nude base and "a random glitter polish" from Amazon for the "French moonlight" accent. We love to see a high-low beauty moment, especially at the biggest award show of the year.