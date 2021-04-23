Selena Gomez Is Platinum Blonde, Baby

Selena Gomez is bringing us the best kind of Friday energy. The "Lose You To Love Me" singer just dyed her hair bright platinum blonde. We're not talking a subtle highlight, or a balayage situation: Gomez went full-on single-process platinum, a look that hearkens back to her style circa 2017, only this time her hair is even longer, and possibly more icy-white in tone.
Gomez debuted her fresh blonde hair on Instagram, with a mirror selfie posted not to her personal grid, but on her Rare Beauty account. "New look — need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now," Gomez captioned the post, cleverly calling out her own makeup brand in her low-key hair reveal.
Thankfully, Gomez didn't bleach her own hair, which can often have disastrous results. Instead, she went to Hollywood's resident blonde experts, Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri, who tell us that the singer was itching for a fun change — and so they made her platinum.
"We've been doing Selena’s color for over a decade now," the Beverly Hills salon owners tell Refinery29 via email. "She typically keeps it pretty natural, but this time, she went for a big change. This particular blonde tone is custom to her — we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone. It's an edgier look and perfect for summer."
Consider us among Lee, Capri, and the thousand of stan commenters praising the pre-summer return of "Blondelena."