JW Anderson X Uniqlo’s New Collection Is Peak Craftcore

For the latest JW Anderson x Uniqlo collab, which launches on Thursday, Anderson focused his attention on designing items that he would like to wear when the world fully opens up again. “I wanted something that was a bit crisp and subtle,” he says. “I always think you have to subtly get back into things.” To help shoppers transition out of the sweatpants they’ve been living in for more than a year and into the forthcoming season, he also “wanted [to create] something that felt timeless.”