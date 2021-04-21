According To Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, Kim Kardashian Is A Total Featherington

On Tuesday, Nicola Coughlan, aka Bridgerton’s Penelope Featherington, took to Twitter to let one of the show’s self-proclaimed fans in on a secret: “As the world’s number one Bridgerton stan, does Kim Kardashian know that the Kardashians were a massive inspiration for the Featheringtons and we talked about them all the time during our fittings?” Turns out, she didn’t.
Shortly after Coughlan’s tweet, the SKIMS founder — who recently revealed on Instagram that she was watching Netflix’s steamy Regency-era drama — responded to Coughlan. “WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my Bridgerton group chat,” she tweeted. “Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!!”
WHAT?!?! I am freaking out!!!!!! This tweet was sent to me on my @bridgerton group chat! Can I please come to a fitting?!?! It would make my whole life!!!!!! I love you Lady W!!! https://t.co/KVnCi6UZRT— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 20, 2021
After sharing her excitement over having Kardashian join the Bridgerton crew, Coughlan shared another behind-the-scenes fact: The corsets that were worn by the show’s cast members on-screen were crafted by renowned corset designer Mr. Pearl who was also behind Kardashian’s Mugler look from the 2019 Met Gala. “Did you know that Mr. Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!” Coughlan wrote.
Omg yesss of course we would love to have you! Also did you know that Mr Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the very next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been part of the Bridgerton world for longer than you know!❤️❤️❤️— Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) April 20, 2021
When Bridgerton costume designer Ellen Mirojnick spoke to Refinery29 in December, she confirmed this, adding that Mr. Pearl "is magnificent." For the series, Mr. Pearl designed half-corsets, which were meant only to “mount the bust,” and full full-length pieces. And while both looked stunning, according to Mirojnick, they were not comfortable: “Even with the genius of Mr. Pearl, who, if there was any trace of comfort in a corset, would find it, corsets will never be comfortable.”
Though Kardashian didn’t respond to Coughlan’s last tweet, we’d like to think that the two took their conversation offline, where they continued to bond over their mutual experiences with the torture devices that are corsets. During a Refinery29 interview with Coughlan in December, the actress shared her honest opinion on the restrictive undergarment: “Taking off a corset at the end of the day just feels incredible. It's a bra times 10,000. Your ribs are just like, Ah.” Similarly, Kardashian told WSJ Magazine following the Met Gala that she had “never felt pain like that in [her] life." And if shared fashion-induced pain isn’t enough to spark a friendship, we don’t know what is. Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown.