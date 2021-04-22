According To Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, Kim Kardashian Is A Total Featherington

When Bridgerton costume designer Ellen Mirojnick spoke to Refinery29 in December, she confirmed this, adding that Mr. Pearl "is magnificent." For the series, Mr. Pearl designed half-corsets, which were meant only to “mount the bust,” and full full-length pieces. And while both looked stunning, according to Mirojnick, they were not comfortable: “Even with the genius of Mr. Pearl, who, if there was any trace of comfort in a corset, would find it, corsets will never be comfortable.”