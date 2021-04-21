Everything Leaving Netflix In May 2021

As the world currently stands, the whole “April showers brings May flowers” thing might seem like it doesn’t apply. Even though we still have a ways to go until we can freely and carelessly enjoy the buds of May, we can begin to enjoy the feeling of renewal in different ways.
Even Hollywood and Netflix is starting to freshen back up again, as many projects have resumed filming and are nearing release (Pose and Shadow & Bone, we’re ready for you!). However, it still means we must say goodbye to some Netflix favorites.
The good news is that we won’t have to part with too many beloved movies and TV shows this month. However, some things will definitely hurt. All the sleuths who love to accompany Sherlock Holmes on his wild adventures will have to hang up their thinking caps when Sherlock seasons 1-4 leave the streaming service. And if your brand of mystery is more true crime, then you’re unfortunately going to have to get your fix somewhere else: American Crime seasons 1-3 is on its way out.
When it comes to movies, a few romances will be taking their final bows in the next few weeks, including My Week with Marilyn, 50 First Dates, and Brokeback Mountain. A number of critical darlings, like Milk, The Help, and The Pursuit of Happyness are also leaving Netflix. The 2009 fan-favorite Julie & Julia is also leaving at the end of May, so make sure to enjoy Meryl Streep’s gorgeous and utterly wild Julia Child accent while you can. (We certainly will).
Ahead check out the other movies and TV series that will be leaving Netflix in May.