We Already Know Who’s Guilty On Freeform’s Cruel Summer

At the end of the second episode, we see Kate tell a friend in an online chatroom that she hasn't been entirely honest, and shortly after, we see that Kate actually seemed to know her abductor well. If her glamorous outfit changes are anything to go by, the timeline suggests Kate was likely being groomed by the new assistant principal before he imprisoned her. If that's so, then Kate is once again being trapped by the mores of the society around her, worried that if she reveals she knew him or entered some kind of relationship with him willingly before her abduction, that the blame for her ordeal is somehow hers. It's a sadly familiar story for young people who have been preyed on by people in positions of power; teenage girls have historically been victim-blamed in sexual abuse scenarios, especially in the '90s when Cruel Summer is set.