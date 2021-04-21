We Already Know Who’s Guilty On Freeform’s Cruel Summer

The tragedy of Jeanette is that she has lovely, loyal friends and a passionate and supportive family who cares for her. It's a life that, from the outside, seems fulfilling and satisfying, yet she can't see past the life she wishes she had — Kate's life. As we explore Kate's reality, we discover that aside from her high school popularity, her home life was unravelling before she went missing. Her mother's denial, fantasticism, and cruelty break through the family's perfect facade. Truthfully, Kate is just as eager to escape her enforced societal role as the perfect daughter as Jeanette is to flee her fate as the school nerd. The series even hints at a burgeoning friendship that could have potentially saved the pair this whole ordeal, but that's not the aim of Cruel Summer. Instead, we get a story about two girls keeping a devastating secret, but we're trapped on the outside unsure of what it is. The series seems eager to avoid easy answers, and as we leave episode 2, everything has changed.